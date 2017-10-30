Son charged in Ohio mother’s stabbing death

STOW, OH (AP) – Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with murder after his mother was found stabbed to death in Ohio.

Authorities were called to a Stow home around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the man called 911 to report the death of Susan Reeves. First responders found the woman, reported to be in her 50s, with multiple stab wounds in her bed.

Police say the man was “distraught” Saturday, and he was released after questioning. Authorities say the man turned himself in to police Sunday.

The man is now facing a charge of aggravated murder. Police have not released a possible motive.

Stow police Lt. Anne Stirm says the man will be arraigned in court Monday.

