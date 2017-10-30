Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the male pizza delivery driver reported he was robbed by an unknown black male with a handgun in the 1200 block of Lakeview Avenue.

The victim handed the suspect cash and the suspect fled on foot towards Dance Street, Richmond police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect was described as 18-21 years of age, approximately 5’ 10” tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black trousers and had a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

