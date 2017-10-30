Overturned vehicle briefly stalls traffic in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned vehicle briefly stalled traffic in downtown Richmond Monday evening.

8News went to the scene of the incident and discovered that it happened before 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broad Street.

This is across the road from the Exxon at the intersection of North 18th Street.

Police said that no injuries were reported.

No cause was given for the crash.

