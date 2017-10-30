No injuries reported after bucket truck falls into Library of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire says no one was injured after a bucket truck overturned and toppled into the Library of Virginia Monday morning.

According Richmond Fire, they were dispatched for the accident around 6:30 a.m. Two workers, who were placing banners on top of the library, were trapped in the bucket approximately 30 feet above ground.

An additional truck and engine were sent to help stabilize the sign truck and remove the two trapped workers, who escaped injuries because the bucket landed on a ledge, Richmond Fire said.

The Library of Virginia, located at 9th and Broad Streets, was impacted, fire officials said, and crews are assessing possible damage to the building.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as a number of streets will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

