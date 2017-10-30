New poll shows Northam holds 17-point lead over Gillespie

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic Ralph Northam holds a 17-point lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia’s next governor, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

The poll shows Northam is the choice of 53 percent of likely voters surveyed while Gillespie is the choice of 36 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Cliff Hyra has 3 percent.

Monday’s result compares to a 53 – 39 percent likely voter lead for Northam in an Oct. 18 survey by the independent Quinnipiac University.

“In 2014, Republican Ed Gillespie came oh-so-close to upsetting Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, at least in part because 2014 was a Republican year and Gillespie benefited from the national pro-GOP mood. But with President Donald Trump’s approval ratings in the dumpster in Virginia and in the nation, this year the shoe is on the other foot for Gillespie,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Anything, of course, is possible in politics. But the size and scope of Lt. Gov. Northam’s lead is impressive. He leads among most voter groups. He even carries men.”

The poll was conducted from Oct. 25 to 29. The university surveyed 916 Virginia likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers call landlines and cell phones.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Visit here to read the full report.

