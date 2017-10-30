Monument Ave. reopens after downed tree blocks lane

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last night’s rain and strong winds caused power outages across Central Virginia and in Richmond, a downed tree blocked one lane on Monument Avenue between Allison and Meadow Streets.

Richmond Police officers in the area noticed the downed tree around 2 a.m. and notified the city for tree removal.

A city of Richmond crew removed the tree and cleared the area by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Across Central Virginia, Dominion Energy reporting that hundreds are without power after last night’s thunderstorms.

37.556053 -77.463919