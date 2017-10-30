Man injured in Chesterfield County wreck dies at hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man who was injured in a crash earlier this month has died, according to police.

James E. Leber, 75, died at the hospital on Friday, October 27, from injuries he suffered following an accident two weeks prior on Friday, October 13.

Police say Leber was traveling northbound in the 12700 block of Old Stage Road at around 2 p.m. when his Chevrolet truck struck a 2008 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in a left turn lane. Leber, of Old Happy Hill Road, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan and four passengers were each transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

