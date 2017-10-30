Man indicted in Trump-Russia probe owns home in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — One of the two men indicted Monday in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election owns a home in Richmond.

Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, were both served federal indictments including conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and working as unregistered foreign agents. The two surrendered to federal authorities Monday, and were expected in court later in the day to face charges brought by Mueller’s team.

8News has learned Rick Gates owns a home on Virginia Avenue. The $2.1 million home was purchased in Dec. of 2007. Property records show the home was part of a land transfer on Dec. 14, 2007, but the sale is listed as invalid.

The indictment accuses Manafort and Gates of orchestrating a nearly decade-long conspiracy to covertly work for Ukrainian interests and launder millions of dollars through offshore accounts. Specifically, the indictment accuses Manafort of using “his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income.” That included using offshore accounts to purchase multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S., some of which the government is seeking to seize.

As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

