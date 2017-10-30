Man arrested in shooting death of man at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man at an eastern Henrico apartment complex.

Roland Ellsworth Anderson, 24, of the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court, was arrested Friday night and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Henrico police responded to the King Point Apartments, located on the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a suspicious death investigation. The following day, police said they were treating the death as homicide.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old James B. Thomas, who also lived in the apartment complex.

The Medical Examiner’s Office told 8News the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anderson is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

