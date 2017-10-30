Louisa County Public Schools closed Monday due to power outage

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All of Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) are closed Monday, Oct. 30 due to a power outage.

LCPS said on their Facebook page that numerous schools throughout the division are without power Monday morning.

“Safety is our top priority,” LCPS said in the Facebook post. “We will post updates immediately as we get them.”

