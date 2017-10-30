Logan Thomas receives game ball after daughter’s death

BUFFALO, NY (WRIC) — Buffalo Bills tight end and former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas and his wife recently lost a daughter who was born prematurely.

Thomas made an announcement on Twitter about Brooklynn Rose’s birth and death on Tuesday night.

Our precious girl Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born tues @ 9:48pm, for whatever reason God was ready to hold our little girl.She is so loved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D5TziQ4Nhd — Logan Thomas Sr (@LoganThomasSr_6) October 26, 2017

Thomas and wife announced earlier this year that they were expecting a baby, but that she wasn’t due until April.

Thomas missed a day of practice but returned to the Buffalo Bills late in the week as they prepared to play Oakland.

After the game, Coach Sean McDermott presented Thomas with the game ball.

Thomas thanked the team for their love and understanding and concluded the huddle with the word “Family.”

McDermott told reporters that Thomas’ loss “offers great perspective for where we are, what we do. We know how important [football] is, it seems like the only thing at times, but it’s certainly not the only thing. You get perspective from a lot of situations, and in this case, inspiration. The way that his family has handled this, it really speaks volumes about who they are, and I am 100 percent that they will use this to continue to grow closer as a family.”

Thomas also asked for prayers via social media.

Please pray for our family during this very trying time. — Logan Thomas Sr (@LoganThomasSr_6) October 26, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.