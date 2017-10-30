Local dentists offer toys in exchange for candy, to send to deployed troops

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of local dentists are offering kids the opportunity to exchange their Halloween candy for toys and to send that candy overseas to deployed U.S. troops.

“Operation Troop Treats” is going on through Nov. 4.

All donated candy will be sent in care packages to members of the military who are station overseas.

Families can drop off candy during regular business hours at Kool Smiles dental offices on 400 C Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights, 3824 Mechanicsville Tnpke. in Richmond, and 4722 N. Southside Plaza Street in Richmond.

