Henrico Police looking for Wells Fargo robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect.

Police said they were called to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 8100 block of Brook Road for a robbery around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say Ward C. Royal entered the bank and presented a note requesting money.

The victim complied and Royal left without displaying a weapon.

Police described Royal as a white man between the ages of 40 and 45, between 5’7″ and 5’11” with an average build.

Police said he was wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt and glasses at the time of the incident.

Royal is wanted for bank robbery and for use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

