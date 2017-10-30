Former Cosby HS athlete found dead in North Carolina

ELON, North Carolina (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County native and Elon University junior was found dead Saturday morning at his off-campus apartment in Elon, North Carolina, according to the university.

#Elon Junior Breslin Wiley, a member of the Club Baseball team, died unexpectedly this morning, according to an email from @jondooley — Elon News Network (@ElonNewsNetwork) October 28, 2017

Breslin Thomas Wiley, 21, was majoring in engineering physics and a catcher for Elon’s Club Baseball team. Wiley was also a former Cosby Titan baseball player.

Very sad news. Today, we remember former Titan baseball player Breslin Wiley. Once a Titan forever a Titan. Rest In Peace Breslin https://t.co/4TRJMlYyeK — Cosby Sports (@Cosby_sports) October 28, 2017

Authorities told the university that Wiley’s death was “unexpected,” and that no other information was available regarding the incident.

The university hosted a “Gathering of Friends” Sunday night to remember the life of Wiley.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death.

