Former Cosby HS athlete found dead in North Carolina

Photo credit: Elon News Network

ELON, North Carolina (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County native and Elon University junior was found dead Saturday morning at his off-campus apartment in Elon, North Carolina, according to the university.

Breslin Thomas Wiley, 21, was majoring in engineering physics and a catcher for Elon’s Club Baseball team. Wiley was also a former Cosby Titan baseball player.

Authorities told the university that Wiley’s death was “unexpected,” and that no other information was available regarding the incident.

The university hosted a “Gathering of Friends” Sunday night to remember the life of Wiley.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death.

