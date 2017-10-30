Former Cosby HS athlete found dead in North Carolina

ELON, North Carolina (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County native and Elon University junior was found dead Saturday morning at his off-campus apartment in Elon, North Carolina, according to the university.
Breslin Thomas Wiley, 21, was majoring in engineering physics and a catcher for Elon’s Club Baseball team. Wiley was also a former Cosby Titan baseball player.
Authorities told the university that Wiley’s death was “unexpected,” and that no other information was available regarding the incident.
The university hosted a “Gathering of Friends” Sunday night to remember the life of Wiley.
An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
____
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.