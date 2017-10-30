2 NYPD detectives suspended amid probe of rape allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police detectives have been suspended without pay amid reports that they’re facing criminal charges in the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.

The Brooklyn teenager says the officers assaulted her following a traffic stop on Sept. 15.

Police spokesman Stephen Davis says the two officers were suspended and demoted from detective on Friday.

He declined to comment on reports that a grand jury has handed up an indictment charging at least one of the officers.

The woman’s lawyer, Michael David, says the detectives threatened her with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, then handcuffed her and drove around before stopping in a restaurant parking lot.

David says one detective forced the woman to perform oral sex and the other raped her.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.