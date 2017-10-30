2 displaced in Hanover County house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County fire crews responded to a house fire Monday which displaced two people.

Fire officials said that the fire happened in the attic of a house in the 9200 block of Chotank Trail before 8:30 p.m. when they got the call.

When they arrived, they worked quickly to knock the fire down with water.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

