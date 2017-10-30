2 arrested in SW Virginia after ramming State Police car

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were arrested over the weekend in Southwest Virginia and charged with a slew of crimes after they crashed into a Virginia State Trooper’s vehicle during a pursuit.

Kristopher J. Wingfield, 27, of Crewe, Virginia, and passenger, Nichole L. Love, 24, of an unknown address, were arrested after an extensive pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Bath County when a state trooper responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Route 600 in the area.

State Police said when the trooper activated his lights to pull the vehicle, it fled, beginning a pursuit.

The trooper said the vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, occupied by Wingfield and Love, fled to a campground near Lake Moomaw where it ran into a dead end. To escape, State Police say Wingfield rammed the trooper’s vehicle.

From there, the pursuit continued onto Route 603 where the suspect’s vehicle again hit the trooper’s car. The second impact caused Wingfield to crash into a bridge.

While police were investigating, they found illegal drugs inside the vehicle. They also confirmed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Augusta County.

Both Wingfield and Love were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both are now being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail in Covington on multiple charges in Bath County and outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

Wingfield is charged with eluding police, 2 counts of assault on a police officer using a vehicle, intentional destruction of property, driving on a suspended license, possession of illegal narcotics, theft of a vehicle and breaking and entering.

Love is charged with theft of a vehicle and breaking and entering.

The trooper was not injured in the pursuit or crashes.

State Police are still investigating the incident.

