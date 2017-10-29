VCU Volleyball extends nation long win streak to 22

The following comes from a VCU Athletics press release

RICHMOND, Va. — Junior Julia Adler and sophomore Gina Tuzzolo combined for six kills in the fifth set tiebreaker to lift VCU to a marathon victory over Dayton in a battle for first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference Sunday at the E.J. Wade Arena. VCU has won 22 straight matches, and the Rams’ victory snaps the Flyers’ 45-match regular-season A-10 win streak.

OPENING VOLLEY

Senior outside hitter Alica Kandler blasted a match-high 17 kills and recorded 10 digs for the Rams, while sophomore Vicky Giommarini added 15 kills and 17 digs. Adler finished with 11 kills.

VCU’s front row produced 18 blocks Sunday. Junior middle Tori Baldwin was party to 10 blocks, while Tuzzolo contributed nine blocks to go with her nine kills.

Senior libero Rebekah Strange supplied 23 digs and seven assists as VCU limited Dayton to a .139 hitting percentage.

Amber Erhahon led the Flyers with 16 kills and seven blocks, while hitting .448.

THE DIFFERENCE

VCU hit .435 with just one hitting error in the fifth set.

Back-to-back kills by Kandler and Adler midway through the fifth set gave the Rams a 7-5 lead. A short time later, a Tuzzolo kill and a Dayton ball handling error pushed the Rams to a 13-10 advantage. Two plays later, VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed rose up and smacked a ball just inside the end line for a kill. Giommarini hammered a ball on the next play to clinch the 15-11 win.

VCU looked like it would be headed to the locker room early. Dayton took the first set 25-21 and raced out to a 19-12 lead in the second. But four VCU blocks ignited a stunning 10-2 run that gave the Rams a 22-21 lead. Moments later Adler and Sneed combined on a block to sew up a 25-23 win for the Rams.

The Rams outblocked Dayton 18.0-11.5.

The Flyers entered the match leading the A-10 in hitting percentage, but had to work overtime for opportunities Sunday. Dayton’s .139 hitting percentage is its lowest in an A-10 match this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

VCU is 4-0 in five-set matches this season.

Dayton’s wins in sets one and four were the first the Rams have surrendered in A-10 play this season. VCU is 33-2 in sets this year against A-10 opponents.

VCU’s 11 league wins are tied for its most since joining the Atlantic 10 in 2012.

Dayton’s last regular-season loss to an A-10 team was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of George Washington on Oct. 11, 2014.

NEXT UP

VCU will begin the home stretch of the regular season at La Salle on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.