Roof fire causes family to be displaced in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews were called around 12:10pm to the 700 block of Scottingham Terrace in reference to a house fire.

Once on scene fire and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

There was moderate damage done to the second floor and the attic.

The family was at home at the time of the fire, they will be displaced until repairs are done.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is on scene determining a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.