Petersburg police looking for armed robbery suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police arrested two armed robbery suspects Sunday morning. One suspect is still on the loose.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery at the 7-11 on the 900 block of South Sycamore Street in Petersburg.

When officers arrived they found three suspects entering the store, one of them armed with a handgun. The suspects took money and merchandise before running away.

Police were able to find two teenage suspects, but are still looking for the man who was carrying the gun.

They ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212 with any information.

