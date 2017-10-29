Man arrested for attempted abduction in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have arrested Erick Reyes for allegedly trying to kidnap a young girl.

Officials say the 44-year-old was allegedly drunk and exposed himself to the juvenile before trying to abduct while she was walking near her apartment on Sloan Court on Saturday, October 28. Reyes allegedly waved a machete as he approached the victim’s family, police say.

Reyes was arrested and charged with Attempted Abduction with Intent to Defile, Indecent Liberties, Indecent Exposure, Brandishing a Machete, and Drunk in Public, police say. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

