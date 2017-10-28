One dead, 3 shot in fatal Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers got a call around 2:25am in reference to a shooting at the intersection of North Sycamore Street and Franklin street.

Once on scene they found one person dead, and 3 others shot. One of the 3 survivors was flown to MCV and the other were taken to a local hospital.

No word on the extent of the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

