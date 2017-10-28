Bleachers collapse at the Frog Level Fall Festival Parade

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were hurt when a set of bleachers collapsed at the Frog Level Fall Festival Parade in Caroline County.

About a dozen people were on the three foot high set of bleachers when they collapsed. It happened on the road behind the Frog Level Fire Volunteer Fire Department, so there were dozens of first responders nearby.

One man’s leg was trapped until parade goers and first responders were able to help free him.

One woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution, and two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One official said the bleachers had been moved into place ahead of today’s parade and may have been kicked by someone just ahead of them collapsing.

Everyone who was injured is expected to be okay.

