Arrests made in 3 Hanover residential burglaries

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection to three residential burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to three residential burglaries on Friday, October 27. Officials say the first burglary was reported on Beaver Den Lane, the second on Tyler Station Road and the third on Katy Lane.

The suspects, Stephen Denekas, 28, and Kevin Henderson, 22, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, were arrested by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. Both were charged with residential burglary, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

“I am proud of the efforts of our investigative team and the efforts of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office for identifying the suspects and quickly apprehending them before any further criminal acts were committed,” said Colonel David R. Hines.

There are additional charges pending for both suspects in Caroline County.

