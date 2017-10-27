Twin Hickory Elementary donates hundreds of jackets during ‘Coats for Kids’ kick-off

Coats for Kids at Twin Hickory Elementary School View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is once again taking the lead with Puritan Cleaners to make sure every child stays warm this winter.

On Friday, we kicked off the annual ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign at Twin Hickory Elementary School in Henrico County where students brought in new or gently-used coats to donate to a kid in need.

The students were challenged to be someone who can make a change in the community and they didn’t disappoint, bringing in a total 589 coats.

You too can help by dropping off new and/or gently-used coats to any Puritan Cleaners from now through November 30. Puritan will then take those coats in, clean them and repair them and get them to those in need this winter.

