Surveillance video shows person getting out of Ashanti Billie’s car the day she disappeared

Norfolk, Va. (WVEC) — New surveillance video critical to the investigation into the kidnapping and murder of culinary student Ashanti Billie has come to light.

The 19-year-old Virginia Beach resident was found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina just weeks after she and her vehicle went missing.

Security footage shows her car leaving Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

Billie, who worked at the Blimpie restaurant on base was due at work to open the restaurant that morning but never made it.

At 5:40 a.m., a surveillance camera in the 2100 block of Tallyho Terrace recorded somebody getting out of her car and walking toward Azalea Garden Road. The person is seen throwing an object into a nearby dumpster.

This is the same dumpster where Billie’s cell phone was later recovered.

After throwing the object away, the person is seen walking away towards Bridle Way.

Hours later, a construction worker is seen finding the phone in the dumpster when he tries to answer it after numerous calls from Billie’s concerned co-workers.

Police later responded to the area and recovered the phone.

Now police are asking for any information about the person in the footage as he fled Hampton Roads all the way to East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte.

A landscaper found Billie’s decomposed body behind the church Sept. 29.

Billie’s car was found five days after she was reported missing. A person in the 9500 block of Lakeside Drive said the car was parked in front of his home for several days before it was recovered. He said he was unaware that police were looking for the car in connection with Billie’s disappearance.

FBI agents and local police have canvassed businesses and homes along the path from Norfolk to Charlotte and back. Investigators handling the Billie case can be reached around the clock at (757) 455-0100. There is a $10,000 reward for information that will lead them to whoever is responsible for her murder.

