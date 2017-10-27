Spotsylvania family arrested after drug-addicted baby born in home

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say they have arrested four members of a Spotsylvania family after a mother gave birth to a drug-addicted baby in their home.

The Department of Social Services received an anonymous tip that the mother, 23-year-old Georgia McClung, had given birth to an infant in the family home off of Adamson Lane.

“The concern was that the infant was born over a month prematurely and that they feared the infant was also born addicted to narcotics,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Family members at the residence would not cooperate in the investigation as to where the mother or child was located, police said.

Detectives determined that Georgia, who was already wanted on a probation violation, was eluding law enforcement with the help of her mother, 55-year-old Brenda McClung.

“Detectives needed to act quickly upon this information due to the infant being less than forty eight hours old and in need of immediate medical attention,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were able to locate Brenda during a traffic stop near her home and arrested both of her adult sons, Brendt McClung, 26, and Michael McClung, 35, for possession of a schedule I narcotic.

Detectives later learned that Georgia and the infant were being housed in another family’s residence in Stafford County. The child was located in the home and was immediately taken a local hospital.

The infant is being treated for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome due to symptoms it was displaying and the history of drug use the mother had during her pregnancy, police said.

This investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending.

