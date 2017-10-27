Residents in Richmond’s Fan concerned about safety at dangerous intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bad crash in Richmond’s Fan has residents worried about trick-or-treaters’ safety on Tuesday.

The crash happened Thursday at the corner of Grove and Stafford Avenue, leaving the victim with chest and spinal injuries.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with families living in the area who said the intersection is unsafe.

The intersection currently is only a two-way stop. Residents are now pushing for four-way stop signs.

Children will be flooding the area this Halloween trick-or-treating. A nearby nursery school says these changes are necessary to keep everyone safe.

“They think that’s a four-way stop because it’s drawn like a four-way stop,” Jo Cafarella from Ms. Babs’ Nursery School said. “Like this individual here, she thought it was a stop, this individual he know’s it’s not a stop.”

He witnessed the car accident at the intersection of Grove and Stafford when it happened.

“There was a lady coming eastbound at about 45 miles per hour that did not see the car trying to inch out. She was trying to inch out. You had this car coming down, she went ahead and went,” Cafarella said. “And when she thought she was going to make it, she tried to floor it, hit the corner of the other vehicle.”

It’s not the first time he’s witnessed such incidents.

“We hear near-misses all day long,” he said.

His business, Ms. Bab’s Nursery School is fairly close to where these accidents keep happening.

Thursday’s accident inspired him to continue his fight for change to make this roadway a four-way stop.

“One main objective here is to be able to provide a safer neighborhood,” Cafarella said.

It’s a fight he’s been committed to since 2014.

“We need to control our traffic in a safe pattern and a safe way,” Cafarella said.

Cafarella is seeking the help of city leaders. He hopes they’ll drum up a plan to make the area both kid and pedestrian friendly.

“That car could have easily careened right into one of those buggies and killed a young child,” he said.

Cafarella says he commends city leaders for their efforts, and he plans on staying in contact with them until the roadway sees a change.

“This problem isn’t going to go away, as more accidents keep happening,” he said.

We reached out to City Councilwoman Kim Gray who represents the district where the accident happened. She says the city has asked traffic engineering from the department of public works to evaluate the area and tally up the number of accidents.

