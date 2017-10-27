Poll: Northam holds 7-point lead over Gillespie as Election Day approaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With only a week and a half until Election Day, Democrat Ralph Northam broke the 50 percent mark and extended his lead over Republican Ed Gillespie, according to a tracking poll released Friday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Northam is the choice of 50 percent of likely voters surveyed while Gillespie is the choice of 43 percent.

Northam has led Gillespie throughout the Wason Center’s tracking series. In the benchmark poll, released Sept. 25, Northam’s lead stood at 6 percent (47 percent to 41 percent). It grew to 7 percent (49 percent to 42 percent) in the first tracking poll, released October 9, then shrank to 4 percent in the second tracking poll, released Oct. 17.

“As we approach Election Day and the structure of the likely electorate becomes clearer, the advantage appears to be opening up for the Democratic ticket,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. “We’re also seeing mounting evidence of a Trump Effect at the top of the ticket.”

The results of the poll are based on 947 interviews of registered Virginia voters, of which 812 were determined to be likely voters in the upcoming election. The margin of error for the likely voter model is +/- 3.8 percent at the 95 percent level of confidence.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.