Police looking for 91-year-old Colonial Heights woman last seen in Pittsylvania County

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police are asking for the public’s help finding an elderly woman who went missing Thursday.

91-year-old Mildred Bowman Sadler called a neighbor Thursday night saying she was in Powhatan County. She was seen again Friday around 4:30 p.m. at a Golden Skillet in Chatham, Virginia. Chatham is located in Pittsylvania County.

Police are concerned for her safety due to medical issues and a need for medication.

Sadler is believed to be driving a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, two door with Virginia license plate VCW4023.

Sadler was last seen wearing a long-sleeved light colored shirt and long, light colored pants. She is described as a white female, standing about 5’4″ and weighing about 98 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.

Please contact Colonial Heights Police if you see Sadler at (804) 520-9300 option 7.

