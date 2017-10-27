Police investigating early morning robbery on VCU Campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are investigating an early morning robbery near Cabell Library.

Police are on the scene at the library. They had originally sent out an alert telling students to avoid the area shortly before 4:30 a.m., but shortly before 5:00 a.m. police said the situation had been revolved.

Students can resume their normal activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

