Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a parked vehicle in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Friday morning.

Police tell 8News they received a call for a vehicle partially blocking a driveway in the 6500 block of Old Zion Hill Road, near Cogbill Road and Route 10. After running the vehicle’s registration, police responded to the home of the listed owner and notified them of the vehicle.

A family member went with officers to check on the vehicle, which is when the body was discovered with ‘obvious signs of trauma,’ accordign to police.

No other information has been released at this time.

