Police: Henrico woman charged with leaving 2 toddlers home alone

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Henrico County has been arrested after she allegedly left two young children home alone.

On Thursday, October 26, officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Townhouse Road for a ‘suspicious situation.’ Officers there found two toddlers who were not being properly supervised.

It was determined that Danielle Hope Faison, 31, was responsible for the children. She was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It is unclear how long the children were left alone.

