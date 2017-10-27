‘Parking Pirates of Oxford’ check for parking ticket prompts warning from police

OXFORD, OH (WCMH) — The City of Oxford, Ohio is reminding people about the correct way to address checks for parking violations.

The city posted a picture of a check recently made out to “Parking Pirates of Oxford, OH.”

The police department says that while they value creativity, the bank doesn’t see it the same way. Police still consider the $10 ticket unpaid until a proper check is written.

After some of the comments turned against the police department’s handling of traffic citations, the police department responded:

