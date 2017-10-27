‘Parking Pirates of Oxford’ check for parking ticket prompts warning from police

OXFORD, OH (WCMH) — The City of Oxford, Ohio is reminding people about the correct way to address checks for parking violations.
The city posted a picture of a check recently made out to “Parking Pirates of Oxford, OH.”
The police department says that while they value creativity, the bank doesn’t see it the same way. Police still consider the $10 ticket unpaid until a proper check is written.
After some of the comments turned against the police department’s handling of traffic citations, the police department responded:
It looks like many of you chuckled as much as we did at the check we received as payment for a $10 parking citation. We’re glad you can find some humor in our posts, as we can appreciate a good laugh just as much as the next person. We also understand it can be frustrating to receive a parking citation and we thought the post would give you the opportunity to vent about it, if you chose to. Not that we plan on changing your mind, but we feel obligated to answer some of the questions, clarify some of the misinformation, and respond to some of the comments in this thread to help educate why parking citations are sometimes necessary.
