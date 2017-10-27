Motorcycle driver crashes during police pursuit

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are saying that a motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries after crashing during a brief pursuit Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 when Virginia State Police tried to pull the motorcycle over.

When the motorcycle refused to stop, officers pursued until the motorcycle crashed near Exit 41 on Interstate 295.

The motorcycle driver was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The trooper was checked out by medical personnel at the scene.

Police are still investigating and charges are pending.

