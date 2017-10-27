Man arrested in string of VCU robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a suspect has been arrested in the string of on-campus robberies Friday morning.

Richmond Police say Cyrus Z. Fletcher, 18, of the 6300 block of Wheeler Drive in King George, has been charged with one count of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

According to VCU Police, the suspect armed with a gun approached a student on West Cary Street and demanded property. The suspect then took off with the property.

Police said the suspect then approached two more students on Shafer and Franklin Streets and also demanded their property. Police said the suspect struck one of the students with the weapon. The student suffered minor injuries.

The third incident took place on the 900 block of Park Avenue. Two more students were approached by the armed suspect. Police say the suspect assaulted both students who suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was later arrested in the 400 block of North Harrison Street. The property taken by the suspect was recovered when the suspect was arrested. Richmond Police is leading the investigation.

VCU Police had originally sent out an alert telling students to avoid the area shortly before 4:30 a.m., but shortly before 5 a.m., police said the situation had been resolved. Students can resume their normal activity.

