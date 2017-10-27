Liberty Flames burn VCU 85-69 in Puerto Rico benefit game

The following comes directly from VCU:

LIBERTY TAKES HURRICANE RELIEF EXHIBITION CONTEST 85-69

Hurricane Relief Exhibition

Score: Liberty 85, VCU 69

Location: Richmond, Va. (E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center)

The short story: Five Rams scored in double figures, but Liberty’s hot three-point shooting was the difference as the Flames beat the Rams in an exhibition game benefiting hurricane relief.

OPENING TIP

· Sophomore guard Malik Crowfield led VCU with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including knocking down four of his five 3-point attempts. Crowfield’s career-high is 10 points, scored last season as a freshman.

· Redshirt sophomore Issac Vann added 13 points and a team-high six rebounds. The Maine transfer was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

· The Flames were led by Ezra Talbert, who totaled 23 points with a 5-for-5 mark from 3-point range.

· Liberty hit 50 percent (11-for-22) of its three-point attempts, including 63.6 percent (7-for-11) in the first half.

· De’Riante Jenkins (12), Justin Tillman (12), and Jonathan Williams (11) joined Crowfield and Vann in double figures.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· The Flames used seven first-half 3-pointers to establish a 51-38 halftime lead which they would not relinquish.

· The Rams cut a 10-point first-half lead to 29-24 with a Crowfield lay-up, and a steal by Lewis Djonkham that led to Williams knocking down a contested shot and the following free throw.

· VCU threatened a comeback in the second half as well. Crowfield hit a 3-pointer before freshman Tyler Maye scored his first points in black and gold with an acrobatic lay-up on the fast break to cut it to 62-54 with 10:05 left.

· The Rams warmed up following a cold-shooting first half. VCU finished the game shooting .455 (20-of-44) from the floor, including .400 (8-of-20) from 3-point range.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Liberty took advantage of 28 VCU fouls by knocking down 24 of their 28 free throws (85.7 percent).

· Williams and Jenkins shot 5-for-8 and 7-for-9, respectively, from the charity stripe, for VCU.

WHAT’S NEXT

VCU plays its second and final exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 3 against Richmond neighbors Virginia Union at the Siegel Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.