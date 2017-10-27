Father quits job to qualify for Medicaid to receive cancer treatment

(WRIC) — A man in San Antonio who was recently diagnosed with cancer said that he quit his job in order to receive Medicaid to cover his treatment costs.

John Paul Tschirhart worked in warehouses for 13 years but rarely made above minimum wage.

“While I was working, I couldn’t afford medical insurance but I had started a new career and it was going to help me get enough money to provide better for my family and afford medical insurance,” he said.

While training for the new job to support his wife and children, he received the news.

“They told me I had stage three testicular cancer, poor prognosis, that had spread to my stomach, heart, and lung and that I needed chemotherapy as soon as possible,” Tschirhart recalled.

“We were waiting for the marketplace, for open enrollment, that’s where we were going to get our insurance,” his wife Victoria explained.

But due to the severity of the prognosis, they could not wait any longer. The only way to afford treatment was for John to quit his job in order to qualify for Medicaid.

“In order for me to get treated, I can’t work, so we have no income,” he said.

Since Medicaid only pays for his medical treatments, his other bills are suffering.

“My biggest concern is where is my family going to live? How am I going to pay the bills, rent, electricity, utilities, food?” Tschirthart wondered.

Tschirthart said that all he wants is to take care of his family.

“I’m used to being healthy and used to working and supporting my family,” he said.

It’s a problem many are now facing while Congress debates the country’s health care crisis.

“Some way or another, we are going to be okay. We are going to pull through,” Victoria said.

The family hopes that they can get help through a GoFundMe page they set up for people to donate.

