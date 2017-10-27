Domestic violence vigil honors lost loved ones

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An organization is remembering lives lost to domestic violence days before Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close.

YWCA Richmond held its annual ‘Remember My Name” memorial Wednesday at Unity Church in Richmond.

More than 80 people attended the service.

Rose P. Hatton has been attending for the past 14 years. In 2004, she lost her only daughter, Shawne Wood, and her two grandchildren, Everett and Taylor Wood to domestic violence.

“I miss them every second of every day,” Hatton said.

Hatton channels her grief through mission work and helping others who may be in similar situations.

She admits struggling to find peace over the years.

“I didn’t think I’d ever smile again,” she said. “I didn’t want to smile.”

Keynote speaker Robert Dortch lost his niece Shantisha Dortch in October 2016 to domestic violence.

He fought back tears as he reflected on her life, telling audience members the rate at which people die from domestic violence ‘is unacceptable.’

“We have to begin to stand up and to speak out,” he said. “We have to bring attention to this issue.”

Organizers from YWCA Richmond said 17 people in the city of Richmond lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year.

They said nearly one-third of all homicides in the state of Virginia are attributed to domestic or intimate partner violence.

YWCA Richmond offers resources for anyone experiencing domestic violence.

Click here to learn more about YWCA Richmond.

If you know someone who may need help, call the Greater Richmond Regional Hotline at 804-612-6126.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.