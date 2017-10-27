Arrest made in connection with January homicide in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s southside back in January.

William R. Morris, 22, of Keswick Lane, was arrested last week by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Mikequan Blakey on January 30.

Authorities say RPD officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had arrived at Chippenham Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Sunday. Blakey, of the 3200 block of Ransom Hills Road in Chesterfield County, was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m.

Police say a report minutes earlier of random gunfire in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive helped officers identify the crime scene where the shooting took place.

“This arrest was made possible by the tireless work over many months by dedicated detectives in Major Crimes,” Captain James Laino said in a release.

