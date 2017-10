RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friends of the week — Daisy Duke, Jesse Duke and Luke Duke — in the video above.

For more information, visit the Richmond SPCA’s website

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.