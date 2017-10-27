3 women stabbed during fight in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three women were stabbed during an altercation in Southside Richmond on Friday, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the 5000 block of Pine Crest Avenue and found three women who had been stabbed. Two of them were transported to VCU Medical Center and the other declined to treatment, according to police.

All three women, who police determined were involved in an altercation, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

