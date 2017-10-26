VCU hosting exhibition game against Liberty to benefit Puerto Rico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Men’s Basketball will take on Liberty University on Thursday in an exhibition game that will benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Siegel Center.

The Rams and Flames will activate an NCAA waiver for this event, from which net proceeds will benefit a hurricane relief charity chosen by each school. VCU has selected One America Appeal, which was founded to support recovery efforts for hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as its charity.

All tickets to the exhibition will be general admission and will cost $15. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Doors will open one hour prior to tip-off. VCU hospitality rooms will not be open for the exhibition game. Parking can be purchased for the Broad and Laurel Street decks for $10 (cash only). To purchase parking in advance, visit here.

