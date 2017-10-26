Texas rescue dog who captured hearts with adorable grin now adopted

WALLER, Texas (WIVB) — A rescue dog in Texas won hearts all over, after a photo of him grinning went viral on social media, has found a new home.

The photo of Cheech, a rescue dog at the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue, was shared to Facebook by the shelter last Friday and has since been shared more than 7,000 times.

“Y’all … this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous,” the shelter said in the post.

Cheech’s adorable grin was apparently hard to resist by many.

“I reviewed the applications for Cheech, and one story stood out the most. Carrie reached out to the shelter volunteers and shared her heartbreaking loss with us, she lost her beloved Shepherd to cancer on Friday — since then her other dog (Dusty) pictured here, has been severely depressed and had not eaten in days,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

“Carrie and Dusty visited Cheech today, and Cheech wanted nothing but to cuddle with her and Dusty. Congratulations on finding your forever home Cheech, we are very happy that you’re going to the perfect home. Cheech needs this family as much as they need him,” the shelter added.

The City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue was founded by first responders and is located in a renovated jail. The shelter opens to the public on November 12.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.