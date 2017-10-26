Richmond Police looking for man who stole women’s underwear from laundromat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say stole women’s underwear from a laundromat in Richmond’s Fan district.

Police said that Timothy Lott, 54, was last seen Oct. 20 at a laundromat in the 300 block of Strawberry Street.

Lott is suspected of a theft which occurred back in August. Police were told Lott entered the laundromat in the 300 block of Strawberry Street on Aug. 26 and stole a pair of women’s underwear from a load of clothes in a washer.

At the time, he was seen leaving the building through a back door before driving away in a blue Saab sedan.

Police ask anyone who sees this individual to immediately call 9-1-1.

Detectives ask anyone with additional information to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.