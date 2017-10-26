Richmond man who allegedly stole women’s underwear from laundromat arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man who police say stole women’s underwear from a laundromat in Richmond’s Fan district was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Timothy Iott, 54, of the 100 block of N. Dooley Avenue has been charged with petit larceny.

Iott is suspected of a theft which occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Police were told he entered the same laundromat on Strawberry Street and while a load of clothes were in the washer, took a pair of women’s underwear.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Heather Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

