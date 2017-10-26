Richmond fire station opens after renovations

Related Coverage Fire station 20 on Forest Hill Avenue closed for extensive building renovations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire Station 20 on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond reopened Wednesday.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other city officials were on hand for the grand reopening ceremony.

It had been closed since August for major renovations.

During that time, crews operated out of the station on Semmes Avenue.

The total budget for the renovation project was more than one million dollars.

