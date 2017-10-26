Police investigating after student brings weapon to Varina High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating after a weapon was brought to Varina High School on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools told 8News that after being made aware that a weapon was brought on campus, the school’s resource officer and the administrative team located the student and weapon. We’re told the weapon was not used on school grounds.

Officials are not disclosing what the weapon was.

“The school told parents it was proud of the students who brought this to their attention to ensure the safety of the campus,” HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks said.

The investigation has been handed over to police.

