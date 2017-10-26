PlanToys recalls baby gyms that can strangle a child

(WRIC) — PlanToys is recalling 500 baby gyms because the company says babies can strangle themselves on the side rope crossbars on the toy.

The gyms were sold at Target.com, Diapers.com and at specialty toy and baby product stores nationwide from September 2016 through May 2017 for about $50.

The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball. Consumers should immediately stop using the baby gyms and contact PlanToys for a free replacement baby gym.

