New mobile app to help parents track kid’s development

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new app from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention helps parents keep track of their child’s developmental milestones, like taking a first step or speaking for the first time.

The free Milestone Tracker App includes checklists for children from 2 months old to 5 years old, as well as tips for helping children learn and grow.

The app also has information about when to talk with a pediatrician about developmental concerns.

The Milestone Tracker app is available on iOS and Android.

It’s part of the CDC’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program to help parents, teachers and healthcare providers track those developmental milestones in young children.

